Iran Lays Out “Red Lines” Ahead of Nuclear Talks with the US 

Iran has outlined firm conditions ahead of its upcoming nuclear talks with the United States, according to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

Among the key “red lines” set by Tehran are the rejection of any threatening language from the Trump administration and resistance to what it described as “excessive demands” regarding its nuclear program.

The U.S. has also been warned not to raise issues concerning Iran’s defense industry — a likely reference to the country’s ballistic missile program, which many U.S. allies in the Middle East consider a security threat.

“Iran will not accept any form of threat or any attempt to cross these red lines,” Tasnim stated.

This development follows President Donald Trump’s reinstatement of the maximum pressure campaign in February, aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. The U.S. memorandum includes measures to drive Iran’s oil exports to zero and restrict access to intercontinental ballistic missiles.

According to Tasnim, Iranian and American delegations are expected to arrive in Muscat, the capital of Oman, on Saturday morning. Indirect talks are scheduled to begin later that afternoon following a meeting with Oman’s foreign minister. However, President Trump has indicated that the talks will be direct.