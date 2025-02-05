Iran Says Trump’s ‘Maximum Pressure’ Policy Will Fail Again

Iran on Wednesday criticised the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to reimpose a “maximum pressure” policy on Iran to curb its oil exports and restrict its influence in the Middle East.

Trump’s order signed on Tuesday directs the U.S. Treasury Department to impose huge pressure on Iran through sanctions, aimed at crippling the country’s oil exports, and stopping Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Responding, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Wednesday played down U.S. concerns over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, saying they are not complicated and can be resolved, given Iran’s opposition to weapons of mass destruction.

Araqchi said, “If the main concern is that Iran should not pursue nuclear weapons, this is achievable and not a complicated issue.

“Iran’s position is clear: it is a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and the Supreme Leader’s fatwa has already clarified our stance against weapons of mass destruction.

“Maximum pressure is a failed experience and trying it again will lead to another failure,” he stated.

The “maximum pressure” policy was first launched by Trump during his first term after the U.S. withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement, lifting international sanctions in return for strict limits on Iran’s nuclear program.

Since the collapse of the deal, Iran has ramped up its uranium enrichment, reaching levels of up to 60% purity, just below the 90% requirement needed for weapons-grade material, according to the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

Aside from nuclear concerns, Trump also threatened Iran with “total obliteration” if they tried to kill him.

This comes amid allegations that Iran was plotting retaliation for the 2020 assassination of Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike ordered by Trump.

“It would be called total obliteration”, Trump said, in response to a question by reporters.

“That would be a terrible thing for them to do, not because of me. If they did that, they would be obliterated. At a beginning, I’ve left instructions. If they do it, they get obliterated. There won’t be anything left,” he stated.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday dismissed the claims, describing it as “fabrications by warmongers”.

According to the ministry, Iran has sought for legal pathways that will help them get justice for the killing of its senior officials.