Breaking News : Iran’s Revolution∆ry Gua₹ds Claim “Complete Control” of Strait of Hormuz, Warn Ships of Missile and Drone Threats





Iran’s Isl∆mic Revolution∆ry Gu∆rd Co₹ps (IRGC) announced on Wednesday that it has established full control over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints for global oil and gas shipments. The statement was delivered by I₹GC Navy official Mohammad Akbarzadeh and published by Iran’s Fars News Agency







According to the I₹GC official, the strategic waterway is currently under the “complete control of the Islamic Republic’s Navy.” He warned that any vessels attempting to pass through the strait face the risk of damage from missiles or stray drones amid the rapidly escalating regional conflict.





The Strait of Hormuz is a vital corridor connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, and it carries a significant portion of the world’s seaborne oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Any disruption to shipping through the narrow passage could have major consequences for global energy markets and international trade.





The statement comes as tensions continue to rise in the region. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States Navy is prepared to escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz in order to ensure that commercial shipping can continue safely through the crucial route.





Security analysts note that the I₹GC’s declaration reflects Tehran’s attempt to signal its ability to threaten maritime traffic in the Gulf during the ongoing confrontation. However, Western naval forces operating in the region have historically maintained freedom of navigation through the strait.



Source: Reuters, Economic Times, and Fars News Agency