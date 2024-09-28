Iraq says Israel has crossed ‘all red lines’ in killing Hezbollah leader

Let’s bring you some more comments from other countries and groups in the Middle East who have been reacting to the news of Hassan Nasrallah’s death.

The Houthi movement in Yemen has said it is mourning the death of the former Hezbollah leader – but has vowed that “support will grow stronger and bigger”



Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the strike was a “war crime” for which both Israel and the US should be held accountable, state media reported



The office of Iraq’s prime minister has announced three days of mourning and said Israel has crossed “all red lines” through the killing of Nasrallah