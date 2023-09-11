IRATE KASAMA TEACHERS LOCK CLASSROOMS, CITE ALLEGED ABUSE BY HEADTEACHER

Teachers at Kasama Primary School in Kasama District of Northern Province have disrupted lessons by locking classrooms, including the office of the Headteacher and the Deputy, demanding the duo rescinds the transfer of three teachers sent to rural schools.

A teacher, who sought anonymity, tells Diamond Media the confusion stems from alleged abuse of authority by the headteacher who is accused of initiating transfers of members of staff, deemed detractors of the school.

The teacher claims so far, 16 teachers are expected to leave and three have received letters of transfer.

It is further alleged that the workers’ quest to channel their grievances to the District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) office has not yielded a response.

Reacting to the incident, Kasama District Commissioner Elizabeth Goma has described the teachers’ action as criminal.

Ms. Goma says the grievance procedure is well-known, hence it is unacceptable that the group which is supposed to exhibit professionalism resorted to unorthodox means to vent their anger.

She has since directed the police to arrest the erring teachers.

So far, most rooms have been unlocked by police officers that swung into action.

