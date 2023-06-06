IRATE MBABALA YOUTHS DAMAGE CDF VEHICLE

CHOMA’S Mbabala Constituency Development Fund-CDF vehicle has been damaged days after it was handed over to the Choma Municipal Council.

The vehicle had its windscreen dented by some irate youths in Mbabala who are demanding that the automobile be stationed in the Constituency and recruit a driver from within.

Area Member of Parliament, Joseph Munsanje, says the vehicle which was being driven by Council employees on Monday was hit with a stone launched from a catapult, causing the windscreen to crack.

Munsanje tells Byta FM Zambia in an interview that some youths have rejected having the vehicle stationed at the Civic Center.

When called for a statement, the Choma Municipal Council said it can only comment once the investigation has been completed.

The damaged vehicle is among the 156 CDF Land Cruiser automobiles which were purchased by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to help in monitoring projects.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9