IRENE KHAN HIGHLIGHTS IMPORTANCE OF FREE EXPRESSION RIGHTS



United Nations -UN- Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Opinion IRENE KHAN says the invitation by the Zambian Government to conduct a country visit emphasizes its commitment to strengthen human rights.





Ms. KHAN says she is the FIRST special Rapporteur to visit the country in the last SEVEN years.



She notes that freedom of expression and opinion is one of the most important ones as it cuts across all the other human rights.





Ms. KHAN says her visit will come to an end on Friday January 31, 2025 upon which she will submit a final report to the Government.



She says it is her hope that the report will help to promote and strengthen freedom of expression and opinion in Zambia.





Ms. KHAN said this when she called on First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly MALUNGANO CHISANGANO at the Parliament Buildings in Lusaka today.



And Ms. CHISANGANO briefed the UN Special Rapporteur about the National Assembly.





She said the Constitution guarantees certain freedoms through legislation such as IBA, Defamation, State Security, Cyber Security and Public Order Acts.





Ms. CHISANGANO said the National Assembly will continue to urge the Executive to amend old laws.



Ms. KHAN has been in the country since January 19th, to assess the country’s state of freedom of expression and opinion.