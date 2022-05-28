Police in Lusaka have this morning picked up and arrested Iris Kaingu and charged her with Indecent Dressing with intent to corrupt morals contrary to the laws of Zambia. She is detained at Kabwata Police station and will appear in court soon.

Particulars of the offence are that Kaingu, a Lusaka resident, on May 26, 2022 in Lusaka while attending the launch of Fenty Beauty in Lusaka did, with intent to corrupt morals, dress indecently with clothes that were unreasonably revealing. She has since been charged and is remanded in police custody and will appear in court soon.

In 2012, Kaingu was arrested and convicted for a similar offence of featuring in a pornographic video that went viral on the internet. She was released after paying a fine of K10, 000.