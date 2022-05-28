Police in Lusaka have this morning picked up and arrested Iris Kaingu and charged her with Indecent Dressing with intent to corrupt morals contrary to the laws of Zambia. She is detained at Kabwata Police station and will appear in court soon.

Particulars of the offence are that Kaingu, a Lusaka resident, on May 26, 2022 in Lusaka while attending the launch of Fenty Beauty in Lusaka did, with intent to corrupt morals, dress indecently with clothes that were unreasonably revealing. She has since been charged and is remanded in police custody and will appear in court soon.

In 2012, Kaingu was arrested and convicted for a similar offence of featuring in a pornographic video that went viral on the internet. She was released after paying a fine of K10, 000.

282792398_188955110126772_8337594868402820173_n
281756515_5075942832523701_2673516300604728838_n
284407306_5075942822523702_8434769671672528755_n
282113259_397434182366643_8933058358129933743_n
282341295_5075942945857023_467264469308613046_n
281363648_5451845691532803_6986000629913095270_n

