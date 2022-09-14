Irrespective Of What Comes Out Of Court On Friday, There Will Be No By-elections In Kabushi And Kwacha- Chilufya Tayali

EEP President Chilufya Tayali



IRRESPECTIVE OF WHAT COMES OUT OF COURT ON FRIDAY, THERE WILL BE NO BY-ELECTIONS IN KABUSHI AND KWACHA, ECZ MUST ABSOLVE ITSELF BY ANNOUNCING THAT THEN WAIT FOR COURT JUDGMENT

I strongly encourage you to be doing some morning exercises, it helps you to think better and release emotions. Most of you fail to understand simple issues because your blood runs very slowly to the brain and you are clogged with emotions.

As for Kabushi and Kwacha, it’s done, there will be no by-elections, we need fresh nominations, so the celebrations of yesterday is sealed.

The court yesterday stayed the by-elections, meaning, until they determine whether the injustice of ECZ should be sustained.

The Concourt ruled that, ECZ was wrong to bar Bowman and Malanji, because nullification is not disqualification. So there was an injustice and the court has to rule whether the by-elections have to go on regardless of the injustice.

However, this decision of the court is just for setting the records straight, the by-election is already off, because three candidates have resigned invoking article 52(6) which means fresh nominations have to be called, like it happened in Lusaka Central and Kabwata.

Though UPND want to do things there way, #dictatorship, they can’t beat this, they are bound by the constitution, this is done and we better accept it and move on.

ECZ can salvage some respect for themselves, pantu nabasebana (it embarrassing for them), by simply calling for a press conference today and announce that the by-elections are off based on the resignations other than waiting for the court judgment.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!