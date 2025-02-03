IRRESPONSIBLE PRESIDENT: Katumbi’s Party Blames Tshisekedi for the Fall of Goma



The leading opposition leader Moïse Katumbi’s Ensemble Pour la Republique party have blamed president Félix Tshisekedi for the political instability in the city of Goma in North Kivu region.



The city of Goma was last week captured by the AFC/M23 politico-military coalition forces as Congo Armed Forces (FARDC) were forced to surrender to the rebels.



The main opposition party has since issued a statement indicating that Tshisekedi’s incompetence and irresponsible leadership are the main causes for the fall of the city.



Party spokesperson Olivier Kamitatu has urged Tshisekedi to for once take responsibility for his failure and lack of ideas to manage and protect the nation.



“The fall of Goma is the failure of Félix Tshisekedi. He must assume it without trying to offend himself as he is wont to do,” a statement issued by Kamitatu

reads.



https://drcnewstoday.com/irresponsible-president-katumbis-party-blames-tshisekedi-for-the-fall-of-goma/