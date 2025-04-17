Is it an absolute or conditional Pardon? or release by the Commissioner of Prisons on medical grounds? – Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

Is it an absolute or conditional Pardon? or release by the Commissioner of Prisons on medical grounds?



This is where we beat State House and UPND Media teams!





From the army of their Spokespersons, we have only confusion, noise and lack of clarity.

Further despite many speaking, we don’t know what law has been used on the release of former Defence Minister, Hon. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba.



Is it;

● an absolute discharge?

● a conditional discharge

● is it a presidential prerogative of mercy?

● a release on medical grounds by the Commissioner of Prison?

●Minister of Home Affairs Jack Mwiimbu releases GBM-ZNBC





●Prison authorities release GBM on medical grounds under section 77(1) of the Zambia Correctional Service Act No.37 of 2021″- UPND



●State House; President Hakainde Hichilema has pardoned former Defence Minister Hon. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba popularly known as GBM .

● President Hakainde Hichilema has released from Prison former defence Minister, GBM-Cornelius Mweetwa