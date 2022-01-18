By Aaron Mujajati

Have you heard of a saying that “there are no absolutes in nature”? There was a time when one minus two was “it can’t” until they taught you the number line.

That is why in medical school they will teach you to be very careful with words like “always” and “never”. Having said that let us get back to the issue at hand.

Although it is unlikely that a woman will get pregnant during her period, it is not impossible. Sperm can survive inside a woman’s body for up to a week in some cases, and ovulation can occur shortly after or even during the “bleeding” phase of a woman’s menstrual cycle.

That makes it possible for a woman to conceive (become pregnant) if she has sex either during her period or shortly after it ends. It is a myth to teach or think that it is impossible to get pregnant during periods.

On why people would have sex during periods is not for me to judge. Ours is to address the question that is put before us.

You have heard.