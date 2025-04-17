IS KALABA OUTGROWING UKA? CF YOUTHS WANT OUT.



The FOX Newspaper



The writing is on the wall—UKA is fading fast.



With former President Edgar Lungu quietly exiting stage left and cozying up to the Tonse Alliance (now entangled with the Socialist Party), the once-promising United Kwacha Alliance is beginning to look like a political shell with no real engine.



Now, the Citizens First National Youth Wing is calling for a decisive shift: withdraw President Harry Kalaba from UKA and focus on building CF into a powerhouse for 2026.





This isn’t just about alliances—it’s about clarity of purpose. By-elections have exposed cracks in the opposition’s unity. Voters—especially the youth and women—are asking for strong leadership, not diluted pacts.



The message is clear: Zambians want a focused, grounded alternative—not one caught in endless backroom deals.



But this call to step back from UKA might also signal something deeper: Is Kalaba preparing to reposition himself ahead of 2026? With Tonse broadening its tent to include former rivals, and UKA seemingly left behind, political watchers are reading between the lines.



Could Kalaba be the next key player in Tonse’s game plan? Or is CF setting the stage to become the real third force?



For now, the youth want CF to go solo. Organize. Mobilize. Build. Wait for the right alliance—or none at all.



Whatever happens, 2026 just got more interesting.