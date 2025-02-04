IS KEITH MWEEMBA THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE?



Bwezani Mbewe



The statement from the Ministry of Youth, Sport, and Arts regarding the FAZ elections has made one thing clear—government is not involved. Minister Elvis Nkandu has categorically dismissed any suggestions of interference, particularly in Kalusha Bwalya’s withdrawal and alleged state backing of Keith Mweemba.





However, while the government has distanced itself, one lingering question remains: Why does Keith Mweemba’s name keep coming up?





By now, one would have lost count of how many times Mweemba has been mentioned as a potential FAZ presidential candidate. In fact, let’s not even pretend—we have seen his name pop up at least 101 times in different discussions and reports. Yet, Mweemba himself has never publicly declared his interest. The pattern is becoming too obvious to ignore: Do people actually want him to contest?





At some point, when your name is constantly mentioned in connection with leadership, maybe it’s a sign. Maybe Keith Mweemba needs to sit down, reflect, and ask himself: Why do people keep linking me to this? Is it just speculation, or is there an underlying belief that he is the right person for the job?





With the FAZ elections drawing closer, the speculation will only grow. Whether he wants to or not, Mweemba might have to address this at some point. If people want him to contest, maybe it’s worth considering—after all, what’s the worst that could happen?