IS MOPPING UP OF CDF BACK TO CENTRAL GOVERNMENT ACCOUNT HELPING?

Authored By Mupishi Jones

Mopping up of Constituency Development Program funds from district accounts back to central government holding accounts was meant to avoid huge amounts of money marooned into district bank accounts unused for a long period of time,thus shrinking the amounts in circulation.



Initially, the idea was okay but in the long run it’s proving counter productive.

A closer look at this is revealing that funds that appear to be marooned are actually committed funds to projects that are expected to be paid to contractors in phases before a project is completed.



These are also funds retained in bank accounts until youths and pupils under skills and bursaries CDF sponsorship are verified.

However, the situation in most local authorities today is that the projects have reached the payment stage but the monies have been mopped, the youths and pupils under skills and bursaries sponsorship have been verified and institutions have raised claims but the funds have been mopped.



Most of local authorities have requested to recall these mopped funds but it’s taking years to have the funds released.In certain cases,by the time funds are released, contractors have even demobilised, youths and pupils have even been sent away from class on account of failure to pay for both term one and two consecutively.



This is counter productive to the good intention of the New Dawn Administration.

Can officials at the Ministry of Finance and National Planning please up their game otherwise the situation on the ground is bad!

I think the government must rethink this exercise of mopping funds from districts because it’s working against itself.

I submit

