WRONG PATH: Is PF Insisting On A Dead End With Joseph Malanji & Bowman Lusambo In Adoption For By-Election

Dear Editors,

Please remind the PF of the amended 2016 constitution before it’s too late because we can not continue with illegalities. They have lawyers to understand the text of the Constitution.

This law was made by PF.

Article 72 of the constitution No. 2 of 2016

(2) The office of Member of Parliament becomes vacant if the member

(h) is disqualified as a result of a decision of the Constitutional Court

(4) A person who causes a vacancy in the National Assembly due to the reasons specified under clause (2) (a), (b), (c), (d), (g) and (h) shall not, during the term of that Parliament be eligible to contest an election.

They looked at politics from a very narrow standpoint which made them think they shall be in power for eternity. Wait and See.

Credit: Anonymous