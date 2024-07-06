IS POLITICS YOUR PRIORITY OVER THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE?

….Hon Kapyanga questions the Veep following the creation of nine Parliamentary by-elections

Lusaka… Friday July 5, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

Mpika Central PF Member of Parliament Hon Francis Robert Kapyanga has questioned the UPND government’s motive to create nine Parliamentary by-elections when the country is going through so many economic challenges.

Hon Kapyanga argues that those by-elections will cost the country over K200 million which can be used to import power and cushion the current power deficit.

He said government is currently failing to implement capital projects due to limited fiscal space.

He said this in Parliament today during the Vice President Question Time.

“Her Honour the Vice President, government is struggling with the fiscal space, failing to undertake capital projects and there are no medicines in hospitals. We have loadshedding and we have to depend on imported power, we have high prices of fuel, our people are suffering. Your government has proceeded to create by elections where you will spend over K200 million. That money can be used to import power to cushion the current loadshedding. My question is, is politics your priority over the Zambian people,” he submitted.

