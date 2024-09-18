Is Skomota Dead? Manager Sets the Record Straight on Viral Star’s Well-Being

Mzansi was left worried after a viral poster falsely claimed that social media sensation Skomota had died.

However, according to his manager, Kholofelo Makgatha, 24-year-old dancer and singer Thabang Sefala, better known as Skomota, is very much alive and doing well.

Is Skomota Dead?: Manager Responds

Speaking to Daily Sun, Kholofelo addressed the rumours, saying people enjoy spreading lies about Skomota.

“My son’s doing well and even eating pap. He’s always dressed in designer clothes and enjoying life,” he said.

Kholofelo questioned why people harbour such negativity toward Skomota and why someone would spread a rumour about his death.

“I don’t know who could be so evil to say that he’s dead. But God knows,” he said.

He explained that the viral death announcement shocked them.

“That didn’t sit well with us, I must say. I believe he’s still going to have a long life,” he said.

Warning Fans About False Information

Kholofelo urged Skomota’s fans to be cautious of misinformation. He also revealed that Skomota’s social media accounts have been hacked multiple times, suggesting it was a sign of jealousy.

“He’s been hacked on his social media platforms a number of times, and that should just tell you how much people are jealous of him,” he said.

Skomota’s Career Update

Kholofelo confirmed that Skomota is still actively pursuing his career as a dancer and singer. He teased that they will soon release dates for his upcoming shows.

“We’re booked and busy. People should follow him on our socials where we announce his upcoming gigs,” he said.

Skomota gained popularity for his distinctive dance moves and made headlines after appearing on a YouTube podcast where he boasted about his wealth and giving women R10,000 “mavuso”. This sparked debates, with some questioning the truth behind his claims of living a lavish lifestyle. His fame also led him to collaborate with controversial rapper Shebeshxt on music projects.