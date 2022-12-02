Is The New Dawn Government Trying To Sway Public Opinion On Homosexuality?- Jackson Silavwe

IS THE NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT TRYING TO SWAY PUBLIC OPINION ON HOMOSEXUALITY?

December 02, 2022.

We find the statement attributed to the Minister of Health, Hon Masebo on homosexuality in our communities on World Aids Day as being “extremely misleading.” It is reminiscent of a proverbial house rat biting and blowing warm air on the unwashed fingers dipped in soup.

Maintaining a SPECIALIZED HOSPITAL for HOMOSEXUALS at the UNIVERSITY TEACHING HOSPITAL (UTH) is tantamount to taking steps towards LEGALIZING THE VICE. Hon Masebo knows that the HIV for homosexuals is no different from HIV contracted by the rest of us in men and women relationships.

Homosexuals needs both SPIRITUAL and PSYCHOLOGICAL help, not a specialized Hospital to aid the results of their UNNATURAL ACTS such as failure to hold faecal matter and other affiliated sicknesses. The sicknesses affiliated with homosexuality must be treated at any ordinary hospital just as we treat other vices.

Homosexuality is against the current laws of Zambia and must be treated as such by the New Dawn Government both in actions and words. The Government should NOT send mixed messages just to sway public opinion on homosexuality using blanket statements to suit foreign cooperating partners.

Silavwe Jackson

President

Golden Party Zambia

(GPZ).