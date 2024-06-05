IS THE POLICE ADMITTING UPND VIOLENCE?- Fred M’membe

IS THE POLICE ADMITTING UPND VIOLENCE?

Mr Graphael Musamba, the Inspector General of Police is quoted saying that opposition parties are not allowed to hold rallies because of fears that UPND cadres may attack them.

Several stakeholders including ourselves have relentlessly raised concern over the police’s continuous refusal to issue to permits opposition political parties to hold rallies ever since Mr Hakainde Hichilema came into office.

We have also catalogued the UPND’s history of violence and barbaric politics. We have shown with evidence how the UPND has been perpetuating brutality and all other forms of criminality, and how our many complaints and reports to the police have been ignored.

But we are glad that at long last, Mr Musamba, the man in-charge of the police has acknowledged the fact that the UPND is a violent political party. By saying that the police are not allowing us to hold rallies for fear that UPND may attack us, is an admission that UPND is the aggressor, and it’s violent and are untouchable. He has exposed why we have seen this shocking scale of intimidation and brutality from the UPND playing out with such impunity.

Mr Musamba also says UPND members championing hate speech are not arrested because they listen when cautioned by the police. This is another admission that the police are conspiring with Mr Hichilema and the UPND to administer justice selectively. And therefore, cannot act to contain the UPND’s criminal behaviour.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party