By CIC Social & Lifestyle.

The ‘MADAM’ has been silent for 48 hours in a row without for the first time in history without posting anything or challenging Simon Mwewa’s allegations. This media is very interested to see if its just drama for likes or there is some truth in it. Mutale Mwanza’s page has not only gone quiet after an ambushi counter of war from 3 fronts namely Simon Mwewa Lane, Kondwani Banda and Sarafina Thenga who even took it to another level challenging her to a physical fight. Is this the end of M-Nation Army ? Has it been defeated🙄 has the MADAM lost the war?

A check on her page found that there is a clean-up process going on alot of posts have gone missing likely deleted.

Some interesting accusations that have caught out attention includes the following…

1. That she did not buy the Iphone 14 pro Max at K87,000



2. That she is not building anywhere but just advertising for her clients.

3. That she owns an agency that sales girls to the highest bidder with details that she charges K50,000 per hour while when the girls charge K20,000 but still give them K5,000.



4. That sleeps at the graveyards to attract Ministers.

5. That she is fake and intimidating using the police as Simon Mwewa vowed to take on to the very end.

The M-Nation Commander we know she wouldn’t take that lightly or shy away from speaking out in her defense hence her silent and consequential deletions of certain posts lives more questions and answers whether law enforcement agencies should take interest or not. All posts of December 2022 are deleted going back to 28th November 2022.

