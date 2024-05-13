Is Zambia under state of emergency?, Edgar Lungu asks

Is Zambia under state of emergency?, ECL asks

ZAMBIA’s sixth President Edgar Lungu is wondering whether the UPND government has suspended the Constitution and declared a State of emergency in an attempt to restrict and curtail his right to freedom of movement, association or indeed worship.

And former President Lungu has advised President Hakainde Hichilema to focus on real issues and challenges affecting Zambians, stating that should the UPND government begin to deliver, he (former President Lungu) would become politically less attractive.

Yesterday, a convoy of Parliamentarians in the Committee of National Guidance were stopped by the Police in Kafulafuta and had their vehicles searched on suspicion that the convoy was transporting former President Lungu to the Copperbelt https://epaper.dailynationzambia.com/public/