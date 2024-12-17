ISABEL DOS SANTOS HITS OUT OVER UK’S ‘DIRTY MONEY’ TRANSACTIONS



Angolan tycoon Isabel dos Santos, once dubbed “Africa’s richest woman”, has hit out at the UK for imposing sanctions on her, telling the BBC the move came as a surprise as she had not been found guilty of “any corruption in any court in any country”.



Last month, the daughter of Angola’s former president was described by the UK government as a “notorious kleptocrat” and slapped with an asset freeze and travel ban for allegedly siphoning wealth out of oil-rich Angola.



She said Angola’s government was behind a campaign to tarnish her image.



“It’s political at the end of the day,” Dos Santos, 51, told the BBC Africa Daily podcast from her base in Dubai. (BBC News)