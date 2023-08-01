Islamist State admits responsibility for suicide bombing in Pakistan that left 54 people dead

54 people were killed in a suicide attack in Pakistan, and Islamic State has taken responsibility for it.

At a pro-Taliban cleric’s Sunday election gathering, a bomb exploded.

The blast injured close to 200 individuals.

Earlier today, hordes of mourners carried colourfully draped coffins to graveyards.

In a statement posted to its Amaq website, IS, also known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, claimed responsibility for the bombing.

It claimed that the attack was a part of the group’s ongoing campaign against democratic ideals that it sees as hostile to Islam.

There were at least five children among those murdered in the explosion.

The attack seems to be a reflection of differences among various Islamist organisations. In the Afghan bordering province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the groups are very active.

The Jamiat Ulema Islam party, which has ties to the Afghan and Pakistani Taliban, was the target of the bombing.