ISNT INONGE FRED MMEMBE’S AUNT?

By Shalala Oliver Sepiso



These Fred Mmembe headlines are a problem especially that Inonge Wina is Fred’s aunt who once kept him in Arthur Wina’s house. Fred was so close to Arthur Wina and that’s why Fred pushed hard for Wina to be the MMD president in 1990. And when that failed, he remained at loggerheads with the eventual winner of that contest – Frederick Chiluba – till the death of the later.





So this headline in M’membe’s paper about his aunt is not very surprising.



The timing of the story is such that it has come out just when the UN envoys are in. The first thing they will want to do is to read newspapers. And that’s the headline they will see.





Isn’t there something about not reporting on your family members as there is no objectivity or ethical conduct there?





It will be interesting to see how this story develops but it sounds more of a story around a family cup of tea.



Good morning.