ISOKA MOTHER BURNS SON’S FINGERS IN HOT WATER OVER K150

A woman of Isoka has been arrested for putting her 7-year-old son’s fingers in boiling water over the weekend on accusations that he had stolen her K150.

Hellen Nakamba, aged 33, could however not prove that it was her son who got her money.

Muchinga Police Deputy Commanding Officer Lucky Munkondya confirmed the assault of the child yesterday, ZANIS reports.

Munkondya said Hellen of Chiwanda Village in Kafwimbi’s Chiefdom of Isoka District in Muchinga Province had been arrested by Police for allegedly burning fingers of her biological son on allegations of stealing K150 cash.

Munkondya explained that brief facts were that over the weekend Police received a report from a Given Sinkala that Hellen Nakamba had assaulted her son on allegations that he stole K150.

The boy suffered severe burns on his fingers from the ordeal.

A docket was opened, the boy was issued a medical report while his mother was arrested and later released on Police bond and will appear in court soon.