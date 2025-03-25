Isoka MP seeks default judgment against Lusambo over housing payment dispute



ISOKA Member of Parliament, Marjorie Nakaponda, has applied to the Lusaka High Court for a judgment in default of appearance and defense against incarcerated former Kabushi lawmaker, Bowman Lusambo, according to court documents obtained by Kalemba.



Nakaponda alleges that Lusambo failed to respond to a lawsuit seeking the recovery of K375,000, representing partial payment for a residential property located in the Silverest area of Chongwe.



The agreed purchase price for the property was K600,000.





In her statement of claim, Nakaponda asserts that she made payments totaling K375,000 to Lusambo as part of the purchase agreement.



She is now seeking the full recovery of this amount, along with damages for breach of contract and interest.





Nakaponda claims she has suffered financial loss and emotional distress as a result of Lusambo’s alleged actions.



Due to Lusambo’s failure to file a memorandum of appearance or defense, Nakaponda’s application calls for the court to enter a judgment in default.





“It is hereby adjudged that the plaintiff do recover against the defendant the payment of K375,000 to the plaintiff as monies due under the debt acknowledged and settlement agreement, damages for breach of contract to be assessed by the registrar,” said the document.





The Judgement in default of appearance and defence is pursuant to order 12 rule 1 of the high court rules,cap 27 of the laws of Zambia.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba March 24, 2025