Israel and U.S. withdraw from UN Human Rights Council amid criticism

In a significant move, both Israel and the United States have announced their withdrawal from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), following criticism over the council’s treatment of Israel.

This decision echoes former President Donald Trump’s earlier stance, which cited the body’s alleged bias against Israel as the primary reason for the U.S. exit.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar condemned the UNHRC for disproportionately focusing on Israel, pointing out that the country has faced more than 100 condemnatory resolutions, far more than any other nation, including Iran, Cuba, North Korea, and Venezuela.

He argued that the council’s treatment of Israel undermines its credibility and impartiality.

The UNHRC has been a key forum for addressing global human rights violations, including those related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Recently, the council passed a resolution calling for Israel to be held accountable for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip. This move further fueled tensions between Israel and the council.

The withdrawals have sparked debates about the future of the UNHRC and its effectiveness in handling international human rights issues.

Critics argue that these actions could weaken the council’s credibility and undermine its role in addressing global human rights abuses.