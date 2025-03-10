Israel Cuts Electricity Supply To Gaza Amid Ceasefire StandoffWorld NewsBy The Whistler On Mar 9, 2025

Israel has announced its decision to cut off supply of electricity to Gaza.

The decision follows Israel’s earlier move halting all goods entering Gaza after Hamas failed to agree to an extension of the initial ceasefire phase, which ended last weekend.

The latest move will cut off electricity to Gaza’s facilities, including its desalination plants, which remove dissolved mineral salts in water to make it fit for drinking.

Israel wants Hamas to release half of the remaining hostages in return for a promise to negotiate a lasting truce. However, Hamas has insisted on proceeding with the second phase of ceasefire negotiations.

This phase includes the release of all hostages, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and a long-term peace agreement.

Currently, Hamas is reported to have 24 Israeli living hostages and the bodies of 35 others.