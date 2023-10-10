Israel declares ‘complete siege’ on Gaza in response to ongoing rocket attack

Israel’s defense minister has commanded a “complete blockade” of the Gaza Strip, which means stopping the delivery of food, fuel, electricity, and water to the area.

It comes two days after a surprising attack in Israel by Hamas soldiers, which caused the death of many innocent people.

9 people from the United States have been confirmed dead, and it is believed that over 10 people from the United Kingdom are either dead or missing.

Rocket attacks are happening from Gaza and they are targeting Israel. People in Jerusalem can hear the explosions.

Israel has taken back control of its communities close to Gaza, but there are still some fighters who continue to be active.

Over 700 people have died in Israel since Saturday. Among them, 260 people were killed by Hamas gunmen during a music festival.

Many people were taken captive and Hamas says that four of them were killed by bombings in Gaza.

Over 500 people have died in Gaza since Israel started attacking the area.