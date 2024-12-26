Israel, Hamas Trade Blame Over Delayed Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Israel and Hamas traded blame on Wednesday over their inability to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, despite reported progress reports.

The US and Arab mediators, Qatar and Egypt, have tried to conclude a deal in the past two weeks but have failed to come to a definite resolution.

While Hamas accused Israel of setting new conditions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alleged that Hamas has failed to live by the preliminary resolutions already reached.

“The occupation has set new conditions related to withdrawal, ceasefire, prisoners, and the return of the displaced, which has delayed reaching the agreement that was available,” Hamas said.

Responding, Netanyahu in a statement through his office said, there is not truth in the claima made by Hamas.

Advertisement

The statement read, “The Hamas terrorist organisation continues to lie, is reneging on understandings that have already been reached, and is continuing to create difficulties in the negotiations.

“Israel will continue its tireless efforts to return all our hostages” Netanyahu added.

Israeli negotiators, who had been in Qatar for discussions, returned to Israel on Tuesday evening for further consultations, signaling progress in the talks. However, a ceasefire is yet to be reached.

The conflict began after Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages taken to Gaza, according to Israeli authorities.

In response, Israel launched a campaign that has resulted in over 45,200 Palestinian deaths, according to health officials in Gaza.

Hamas said, however, that it was showing flexibility and that the talks, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, were going in a serious direction.