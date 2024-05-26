Israel in hard geopolitical…recalls its diplomats from Spain, Ireland, and Norway

Ed: Israel in hard geopolitical spot

…recalls its diplomats from Spain, Ireland, and Norway

Amb. Anthony Mukwita-25.05.24

Even as the news of disappearance of Zambian legislator Jayjay Banda continues to reverberate locally, a geopolitical story that has stolen my attention since October hasn’t slowed down—the war on Gaza by Israel.

As the week closes, some EU countries, Norway, Ireland, and Spain have ´disappointed ‘the state of Israel by announcing emphatically that in less than a week, they will recognise Palestine as an independent state.

The recognition, likely, to open the way for a ´state solution´ according to international relations pundits is a ´gut punch´ onto Israel that expects nothing but loyalty from the US all EU countries, even as more than 35,000 Palestinians mostly women and children perish during its war against Hamas.

In response, Israel has immediately announced the recall of its diplomats from the three EU countries to show their dismay, opening a new can of diplomatic worms that could see similar action from the three EU states; pundits say more EU countries will follow the three as a way of finding ´lasting peace´ to the war that continues to kill and injure thousands of Palestinians.

This is an interesting story to follow for international relations pundits, scrolled in the blood of innocent people on both sides but more so on Palestine. The recognition by the three EU states comes as early as 28 May.

Meanwhile the World Court, ICJ has also ordered Israel to stop its assault on Rafah on the border with Egypt that has soon abut 600, 000 Palestinians displaced in what seemed like another international blow.

NB: The writer is a published author of books available on Amazon, local bookstores, and university libraries, with special interest in Comms and IR.