ISRAEL IS NOT A CHRISTIAN NATION, says Pro-Palestine Fred M’membe

ISRAEL IS NOT A CHRISTIAN NATION

There’s a widely held but mistaken view that Israel is a Christian nation and that Jews are Christians. The religion of Israel and Jews is Judaism and not Christianity. There’s a difference between Christianity and Judaism.

Christianity emphasises faith in Jesus Christ, who gives grace, empowerment, and guidance for living the moral life. Judaism teaches a life of holiness through performing mitzvot and emphasises the importance of adhering to the Bible’s standards of social justice as laid down by the Prophets.

Jews do not believe in the prophets after the Jewish prophets, including Jesus and Muhammad. Therefore, they do not subscribe to the idea that Jesus was the Messiah and the son of God, nor do they believe in the teachings of Islam.

Religious expressions of Judaism believe that God is one, has no form, created the world, is eternal and is still actively involved in world affairs. Different streams differ in the degree to which the law can be interpreted and applied to modernity.

In Judaism, the messiah will be a future Jewish king from the line of David and redeemer of the Jewish people and humanity(Ginzburg, 2001, p. 18). In Christianity, Jesus is the Messiah, the Saviour and redeemer. In Islam, Jesus was a prophet and the Messiah of the Jewish people who will return in the end times.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party