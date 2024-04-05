Israel military sacks senior officers involved in aid worker convoy strike

We can bring you some comments now from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) about the strike in Gaza on Monday, which killed seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen (WCK).

After a late night briefing to journalists I attended on Thursday, the IDF said it has sacked two senior officers from the unit involved in the incident from duties.

Evidence from its initial inquiry has been passed to the Military Advocate General – the Israeli army’s top legal authority – to determine if there has been any criminal conduct, the IDF adds.

Its inquiry into the incident also found some workers survived initial air strikes, but were killed when a third car was hit.

