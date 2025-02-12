ISRAEL SAYS GAZA CEASEFIRE WILL END IF HAMAS DOES NOT FREE HOSTAGES BY SATURDAY



Israel’s prime minister has warned Hamas it will end the ceasefire in Gaza and resume intense fighting if the Palestinian group “does not return our hostages by Saturday noon [10:00 GMT]”.



Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered Israeli forces to amass inside and around Gaza in response to Hamas’s announcement that it was postponing freeing more hostages until further notice.



Netanyahu did not specify whether he was demanding the release of all 76 remaining hostages, or just the three due to be freed this Saturday.



Hamas responded by saying it remained committed to the ceasefire deal and that Israel was “responsible for any complications or delays”.



The group has accused Israel of violating the three-week-old ceasefire deal, including by blocking vital humanitarian aid – a claim Israel has denied.



It remains unclear whether Netanyahu really intends to collapse the ceasefire deal if all the remaining hostages are not released by the Saturday deadline.



It is understood that Arab countries are exerting pressure on Hamas to try to get the deal back on track.



Egypt has said it plans to present a “comprehensive vision” for the reconstruction of Gaza that does not involve displacing the population unlike a proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump.



Hamas’s decision to delay this weekend’s scheduled release had prompted Trump to propose that Israel cancel the agreement altogether and “let hell break out” unless “all of the hostages” were returned by Saturday.



Following a four-hour meeting of Israel’s security cabinet on Tuesday, Netanyahu said in a video statement that he “welcomed President Trump’s demand”.



He added: “In light of Hamas’s announcement regarding its decision to violate the agreement and not release our hostages, last night I instructed the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] to amass forces inside – and surrounding – the Gaza Strip.



“This action is being carried out at this hour and will be completed very soon.”



He then issued an ultimatum that he said had the security cabinet’s unanimous approval.



“If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday noon, the ceasefire will end the IDF will resume intense fighting until the final defeat of Hamas.”



There were conflicting messages from Israeli officials about whether Netanyahu meant Hamas should release all the remaining hostages or not.



One source told the Israeli newspaper Haaretz that it would be willing to continue the ceasefire if the next group of three hostages were freed as planned on Saturday.



But later, transport minister and war cabinet member Miri Regev wrote on X: “We made a very clear decision: We adhere to US President Donald Trump’s statement regarding the release of the hostages – on Saturday, everyone will be released!”



The IDF said it had raised the level of readiness of its Southern Command – which is responsible for operations in Gaza – and that it would be reinforced with additional troops, including reservists. [BBC News]