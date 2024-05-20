Israel to establish special command centre to fight ICC decision

Israel’s foreign minister has just announced that a special command centre will be established in the wake of the announcement from the International Criminal Court.

Israel Katz says the group will be set up to fight against the ICC’s decision, which he says is intended to tie the hands of the state of Israel and deny it the right to self-defence.

Katz calls the move by the court – which has applied for arrest warrants for Israel’s PM and Hamas’s leader in Gaza – an “unrestrained frontal assault” on the victims of the 7 October attacks and a “historical disgrace that will be remembered forever”.

“No power in the world” will stop Israel from getting hostages home and taking down Hamas, he says.

He adds that he plans to speak to his counterparts around the world to ensure they oppose the prosecutor’s decision.