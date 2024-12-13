By CIC International Affairs.



ISRAEL WARNS NEW SYRIAN LEADERSHIP IF THEY FRIEND IRAN.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened the groups that overthrew the Baath regime in Syria. Netanyahu said, “If those who overthrew the Baath regime allow Iran to establish itself in Syria, we will make them pay a heavy price.”



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened the groups that overthrew the Baath regime in Syria. Netanyahu claimed that they “have no intention of interfering in the internal affairs of Syria.”



Claiming that his army carried out attacks in Syria “for the security of Israel,” Netanyahu said that he gave orders to bomb military facilities in Syria in this regard.



“However, if they allow Iran to settle in Syria, or if they allow Iranian weapons or any other weapons to be transferred to Hezbollah, or if they attack us, we will respond harshly and make them pay a heavy price,” Netanyahu said.



CIC PRESS TEAM