Israeli man who was allegedly held captive by Hamas passed away on October 7 – Family

In the past hour, we received news that one of the men who was believed to have been captured by Hamas on October 7th was actually killed in the attack.

Ravid Katz, who is 51 years old, was not at Kibbutz Nir Oz after he went to fight against Hamas with the security team of the kibbutz, as reported by the Times of Israel.

Yoni Asher, who is the brother-in-law of Katz, posted on social media that he has been told Katz was killed on October 7th. Hamas let go of Asher’s wife and two daughters on Friday as part of the truce deal in Gaza.

Asher said, “Ravid lived in Kibbutz Nir Oz and was a well-educated man from Israel. He was a great father to Shahar, Shira, and a six-month-old baby named Alma, and a partner to Revital. ” We will never forget him.