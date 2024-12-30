Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu recovering after successful surgery

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is awake and in good condition following a successful prostate removal surgery, according to a statement from his office late Sunday evening, December 29.

The procedure was performed at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, and he has been moved to a fortified underground recovery ward.

The operation was performed under full anesthesia, was scheduled after doctors identified a urinary tract infection caused by a benign enlargement of the prostate. The surgical team, led by urology department head Prof. Ofer Gofrit, reported that the procedure “went as planned.”

During the operation, Justice Minister Yariv Levin temporarily assumed the role of acting prime minister, while Defense Minister Israel Katz was authorized to convene the security cabinet if necessary.

“The surgery ended successfully without complications,” the Prime Minister’s Office said. “The prime minister has woken up, is in good condition and is completely conscious.”

Netanyahu, 75, is expected to remain under observation for several days in the specialized recovery ward due to heightened security concerns amid ongoing regional tensions in the Middle East as Israel battles militias in Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Syria and Gaza.

Netanyahu has faced several health issues in recent years, including surgery for a hernia in March, the installation of a pacemaker last year, and a hospital visit due to dehydration.

The prime minister’s ongoing corruption trial, where he faces charges of fraud, breach of trust, and bribery, is set to resume on January 6, 2025. His defense lawyer requested the postponement of upcoming hearings due to his recovery.

Netanyahu denies the charges, claiming they are part of a politically motivated campaign against him.