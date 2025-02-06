Israelis react to Trump’s Gaza ‘takeover’ comments

Hilla Fanlon, from Netiv HaAsara, says “it is not a solution”.

“We’ve always operated under the understanding that we have to find a way to live side by side and we have to accept each other’s existence. October 7 proved that terrorists on the other side don’t accept us, so the position here is to get rid of the terrorists. But the idea of transferring an entire population away to make things quiet is not practical and not realistic,” she says.

A woman from Kibbutz Be’eri, who asked not to be named, said she thought Trump’s plan sounded “very good”.

“If it really can be done, maybe it’s good for everyone,” she said, adding that her main focus for now was on the remaining hostages being returned home.

Others said they were still trying to digest what the US president had said and how they felt about it.