ISSA HAYATOU HAD A REMARKABLE EFFECT ON AFRICAN FOOTBALL – George Weah

ISSA HAYATOU HAD A REMARKABLE EFFECT ON AFRICAN FOOTBALL.



I am deeply saddened by the death of a dear friend, the former President of the Confederation of African Football Issa Hayatou, who died on Thursday, August 8 following a protracted period of illness. Hayatou was a lifelong sports administrator and enthusiast who presided over CAF for almost three decades.



His tenure witnessed the rise of African football, leading scores of players from the continent, including myself, to acheive remarkable feats on the global stage. Hayatou’s counsel helped propel me to become the African Player of the Year three times and then going on to win the Ballon d’Or.



The former CAF boss was a mentor to too many young althletes. His passing will almost certainly leave a deep void in African and world Football – having also served as Vice President of FIFA.



He will be missed.



I extend heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family, the football community and all those impacted by his death.



May his soul rest in peace.



George Manneh Weah, Sr.

Former President,

Republic of Liberia