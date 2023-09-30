IT DOESN’T MATTER HOW MANY PEOPLE THEY ARREST…we will continue to speak for Zambians – Antonio Mwanza

IT DOESN’T MATTER HOW MANY PEOPLE THEY ARREST
…we will continue to speak for Zambians – Antonio
Lusaka, Friday, September 29, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)
It doesn’t matter how many people they arrest, we will continue to speak for the people of Zambia, vows Socialist Party (SP) Deputy Secretary General Antonio Mourinho Mwanza.
Mr Mwanza told the media at Chelstone Police Station today that as the national budget is being presented in Parliament, government’s focus should be to lower the cost of living among other things.
“This is wrong. Today the Minister is representing the national budget. We expect that the President should be busy with issues of the cost of living, that the President should be busy with issues of the economy, that the President should be busy with the issues of the thousands of students at the University of Zambia… and other universities that have not been given government sponsorship,” he said.
“We expect that the government will be dealing with the issue of the exchange rate which has gone off the roof… issues of inflation which is killing the economy and making our people poorer.”
He however charged that the government of angels is not concerned about the welfare of the ordinary Zambians.
“But they are not concerned with what matters to the people. Their only concern is to ensure that they steal gold, they steal sugilite, and they steal anything that they can steal. We as Socialist Party we want to tell the President and his government that we shall not calm down, we will not be intimidated,” he said.
“It doesn’t matter how many people they arrest, we will continue to speak for the people of Zambia and we will continue to defend the rights and aspirations of the people of Zambia.”
He continues to speak from without. Report the thieves to the Police with proof, noti vokambakamba chabe. You are talking anyhow thanks to UPND govt that has allowed you too. We have not forgoten how you thought Edgar would win and then you would put HH in prison till he died. This was by your own pronouncement; by Edgar’s confession how you urged him not to accept defeat in spite of being beaten clean by HH.
Which Zambians? You mean for yourselves? You lot think you are more Zambian than all of us and only you should rule. Of course if you break the law or steal you will be arrested.
In what capacity are you speaking for ZAMBIANS and don’t generalize but be specific that you are speaking for your party members because the mandate to manage the affairs of the state is for the UPND for now and only them can speak for the rest of the ZAMBIANS be it none UPND or UPND because when those in government speak then Zambia has spoken. We are not dull that we can be supporting lawlessness. By the way, we as ZAMBIANS in general are busy planning for the rain season don’t involve us in your criminal activities and think we will be there to support. Please help us understand stand who gave you the mandate to speak for us. It’s like the political noise makers thinks Zambians are stupid Ka.
Why does every idiot impose his idiotself on the innocent people of this country as their spokesidiot? Even dogs are claiming to bark for the Zambian people? Why? All thieves, looters, plunderers and lawbreakers must and should be arrested anytime, anywhere regardless of who they were and who they are. STUPID IDIOTS. IDIOTS who are also STUPID.
Ba Antonio Mwanza, you are definitely NOT SPEAKING FOR ME.
I would not want to be associated with an unprincipled individual like you in any way.
Your god is your stomach.