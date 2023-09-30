IT DOESN’T MATTER HOW MANY PEOPLE THEY ARREST…we will continue to speak for Zambians – Antonio Mwanza

IT DOESN’T MATTER HOW MANY PEOPLE THEY ARREST

…we will continue to speak for Zambians – Antonio

Lusaka, Friday, September 29, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

It doesn’t matter how many people they arrest, we will continue to speak for the people of Zambia, vows Socialist Party (SP) Deputy Secretary General Antonio Mourinho Mwanza.

Mr Mwanza told the media at Chelstone Police Station today that as the national budget is being presented in Parliament, government’s focus should be to lower the cost of living among other things.

“This is wrong. Today the Minister is representing the national budget. We expect that the President should be busy with issues of the cost of living, that the President should be busy with issues of the economy, that the President should be busy with the issues of the thousands of students at the University of Zambia… and other universities that have not been given government sponsorship,” he said.

“We expect that the government will be dealing with the issue of the exchange rate which has gone off the roof… issues of inflation which is killing the economy and making our people poorer.”

He however charged that the government of angels is not concerned about the welfare of the ordinary Zambians.

“But they are not concerned with what matters to the people. Their only concern is to ensure that they steal gold, they steal sugilite, and they steal anything that they can steal. We as Socialist Party we want to tell the President and his government that we shall not calm down, we will not be intimidated,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter how many people they arrest, we will continue to speak for the people of Zambia and we will continue to defend the rights and aspirations of the people of Zambia.”