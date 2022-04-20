Kasonde Mwenda

By Kasonde Mwenda C

It hurts to say but my big brother the President is CORRUPT.

He does not fit to be a President. He deserves to be IMPEACHED.
Instead of fighting corruption he is cutting deals with people he is supposed to arrest together with his hopeless bunch of Ministers. What a waste of 2.8 million VOTES.

First he connived to corruptly procure $51Million illegal fertilizer, cut a deal with Faith Musonda and the case died, now with Milingo Lungu, next he will cut with Bowman.

You cant develop with such corruption and indiscipline in just 8 months.

“Wherever we want to go, our feet shall take us there”

Kasonde Mwenda C
Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF President

1 COMMENT

  1. Kasonde is missing the whole point, firstly he needs to understand that cutting a deal with certain individuals is giving them space to reveal a lot of information that can be used to recover more resources. Many people would like to give up whatever they stole just so that they avoid jail. This is not the first time such things have happened and it happens the world over. If indeed the govt cut a deal to seize and get more incriminating information for this cause, then it is a good deal and there is nothing to suggest the president is corrupt. If indeed there is proof that the president is corrupt, Kasonde has the liberty to report the president to the relevant authorities and present the evidence.

