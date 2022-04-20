By Kasonde Mwenda C



It hurts to say but my big brother the President is CORRUPT.

He does not fit to be a President. He deserves to be IMPEACHED.

Instead of fighting corruption he is cutting deals with people he is supposed to arrest together with his hopeless bunch of Ministers. What a waste of 2.8 million VOTES.

First he connived to corruptly procure $51Million illegal fertilizer, cut a deal with Faith Musonda and the case died, now with Milingo Lungu, next he will cut with Bowman.

You cant develop with such corruption and indiscipline in just 8 months.

“Wherever we want to go, our feet shall take us there”

Kasonde Mwenda C

Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF President