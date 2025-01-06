IT IS A LIE, PRESIDENT LUNGU HAS NOT CONCEDED DEFEAT: WE ARE WINNING THESE ELECTIONS- Antonio Mwanza

IT IS A LIE, PRESIDENT LUNGU HAS NOT CONCEDED DEFEAT: WE ARE WINNING THESE ELECTIONS

14th August, 2021

We wish to DIMISSS with CONTEMPT fake news circulating on social media that His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has conceded defeat in these elections.

We wish to put it very clearly that His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has NOT conceded defeat because he has NOT lost the elections.

We have done our Parallel Voter Tabulation and it is clear from the results we have that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is WINNING these elections with a very comfortable margin.

We therefore wish to call upon our people across the country to remain calm and allow the Electoral Commission of Zambia to execute its mandate of announcing election results.

Issued by:

Antonio Mwanza

PF Media Director

Once Up A Time in Zambia