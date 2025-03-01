IT IS DANGEROUS POLITICAL EXPEDIENCY TO ANCHOR HOPE ON FALSIFIED DATA IN ORDER TO CHEAT IN AN ELECTION – Nasson Msoni

IT IS DANGEROUS POLITICAL EXPEDIENCY TO ANCHOR HOPE ON FALSIFIED DATA IN ORDER TO CHEAT IN AN ELECTION





Mr HICHILEMA and the UPND should not anchor their hopes and ambition for re-election on falsified data.





It is playing dirty to tinker with census statistics and the population distribution in order to maximise votes.



A UPND victory in the 2026 elections will be difficult to accept as it would be anchored on nothing but political deceit and would have no basis.





The political and economic fundamentals obtaining in the country do not support the re-election of the UPND. Any outcome which would be based on tinkering with the electoral processes would be hollow and hugely contentious.



Any supposed victory for the UPND in the 2026 elections would rather bring into question the judgment of the voters themselves.





Given, the overwhelming failures and the negative narratives playing out, it is not expected that the UPND can win an election, if the process is credible and free from intimidation and manipulation.



Nowhere else in the world does a party in government with such endless negative fundamentals genuinely win an election.





The assertion by overzealous UPND cronies that it is already in the bag seems to be stemming from the attempts at falsifying the electoral data. Just how else should we interpret this statement when all fundamentals defy logic or do not support a UPND victory.





Needless to state that this environment cannot sustain a stolen election and neither can a stolen election be accepted by our citizens.





In the final analysis there is nothing tangible to show that justifies for Mr Hichilema to put himself forward for a second term of office having miserably failed to deliver deliverables to our people in his current term.



Nasson Msoni

President

All Peoples Congress (APC)