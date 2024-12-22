By Chellah Tukuta Photography



IT IS DIFFICULT TO RESPECT ECL-CHELLAH TUKUTA.



The Former President chose to get back to Politics and we all know POLITICS IS A DIRTY GAME AND HE KNOWS THAT WELL. Him choosing to come back to Politics means he knows what to expect.





He had an opportunity to be a father of the Nation but because he has continued to listen to the same people that misled him in 2021 he will continue to reduce himself and be disrespected because POLITICS IS NOT A CHURCH ORGANISATION.





So, the Former President SHOULD NOT CRY FOUL WHEN DISRESPECTED OR REDUCED BECAUSE HE HAD THE OPPORTUNITY TO JUST MAKE PEACE WITH THE CURRENT PRESIDENT AND BE THE 6TH PRESIDENT AND EVEN SET UP HIS OFFICE AND NOT LISTEN TO THE PEOPLE THAT MADE HIM LOSE ELECTIONS BECAUSE THEY MISLED HIM





The HH I know would have assigned the Former President a role to play and keep him busy as Former President and 6th President of Zambia.





IT IS SAD THAT THE FORMER PRESIDENT DOES NOT DISCERN THAT THOSE THAT SURROUNDED HIM AND STILL SURROUND HIM ARE JUST PUSHING HIM FOR THEIR PERSONAL GAINS.