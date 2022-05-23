Older teachers are still, Zambian’s, human beings who experience poverty, have families to feed and have financial needs, says Jackson Silavwe.
Following reports that government has said that applicants above 45 years are ineligible in the teacher recruitment process, leader of the opposition Golden Party of Zambia said he finds ‘policy’ by the Government extremely discriminatory.
He said this in a statement issued to the press today.
“It is disheartening to have such a restriction in a Country where Government is the employer of first choice and 5 million plus Zambian’s of working age are unemployed is disturbing. Comparing the age group of some of the Presidential appointees, 45 years is relatively youthful,” he said.
“The New Dawn Administration must be consistent in the way they do things. Government should reconsider its position and give a ‘quota’ of employment to the old teachers.”
Douglas Siakalima has simply got this one wrong and must be forced to correct this because it doesn’t make sense. How many people has eliminated simply by his arbitrary age discrimination nonsense. The stupidity and arrogance of Siakalima is nauseating and should not be tolerated. Those are public funds and his grandmother’s treasury and one stupid minister alone should not should not ruin so many people’s livelihoods. What should a young man 45 years of age do when his Govt tells him he will never work in his professional career after spending so much time and money in training? Kill himself? Aya sana uyu Chimbwi!
These are things that don’t sit well with Zambians!
So at the next election will any sensible teacher that is 45 years old think of voting for these characters? Guys, don’t forget this, you know what to do. This is mistake No. 1 and don’t take any apologies because they know what they are doing; they are simply taking you for granted and insulting our collective intelligence!