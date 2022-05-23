Older teachers are still, Zambian’s, human beings who experience poverty, have families to feed and have financial needs, says Jackson Silavwe.

Following reports that government has said that applicants above 45 years are ineligible in the teacher recruitment process, leader of the opposition Golden Party of Zambia said he finds ‘policy’ by the Government extremely discriminatory.

He said this in a statement issued to the press today.

“It is disheartening to have such a restriction in a Country where Government is the employer of first choice and 5 million plus Zambian’s of working age are unemployed is disturbing. Comparing the age group of some of the Presidential appointees, 45 years is relatively youthful,” he said.

“The New Dawn Administration must be consistent in the way they do things. Government should reconsider its position and give a ‘quota’ of employment to the old teachers.”