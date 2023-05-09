IT IS FINANCIALLY DRAINING TO BE IN OPPOSITION, WE WONDER HOW HH MANAGED FOR 20 YEARS, COMPLAINS MUNDUBILE

PF Presidential aspirant Brian Mundubile says the party should immediately go for a convention to attract more sponsors because it is financially difficult to run it from private pockets.

“We have lots of financial demands on a daily basis from our supporters across the country and it is becoming impossible to keep dipping into our pockets. It was easy when we were in government because at least some benefits were accruing to support our members. I wonder how HH managed to run the opposition party for 20 years,” he complained.

Mundubile complained that delays to hold the convention and choose the party President was even complicating matters because donors don’t know who to support in the current set up.

“Even the current humiliation loses in the bye elections in areas considered PF strongholds were because of not having a leader in the party. It is very demoralising and embarrassing to our members. We are currently not offering any hope especially that we are coming out number three in some cases. That’s how UNIP and MMD died,” complained Mundubile.- Zambia Eagle