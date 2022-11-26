It Is Immoral And Unpatriotic For Govt To Contract A Foreign Firm To Undress Our Security Wings In The Name Of Auditing- Kabimba

IT IS IMMORAL AND UNPATRIOTIC FOR GOVT TO CONTRACT A FOREIGN FIRM TO UNDRESS OUR SECURITY WINGS IN THE NAME OF AUDITING

Humphrey Kabwe

National Spokesperson

As Economic Front, we find it to be immoral, an insult and unpatriotic for government to unlawfully contract a foreign private firm to audit our security wings. Why should UPND start to undress our security wings using foreign firms?

The public audit No. 29 of 2016 section 24 (3) prohibits private firms to audit the Defence, National security, intelligence, Law enforcement agencies and matters related to the cabinet. And the law prohibits these firms or persons from inspecting books of accounts, documents, reports, or records of these consultants of the defence and national security services.

It is unacceptable and retrogressive for the UPND govt to break the law with impunity. Which Zambian audit firm can go and audit the USA or Uk security wing? Zero

What is more annoying is to see govt spending millions of Kwacha to pay a foreign audit firm instead of saving that money by using civil servants in the Auditors General office or empower Zambian local firms.

The move taken by govt is a pure indication that the New Dawn govt is unpatriotic and has no respect for the civil servants. It is so unfortunate to have a govt that doesn’t trust govt institutions and civil servants but trusts foreigners.

As a party under the able leadership of President Wynter Kabimba, we want to appeal to govt to immediately cancel the contract and allow the Auditor General’s office or empower a local Zambian firm to do that simple job. The Auditor Generals’ office was created for the purpose of auditing public institutions and has spent millions of dollars on equipping it. Thus it is immoral and unpatriotic for govt to contract a foreign investor to audit our defence force. Stop breaking the law with impunity. You were sworn to protect the constitution of this country.

26TH NOVEMBER 2022

ECONOMIC FRONT