IT IS NOT THE OPPOSITION HINDERING YOU FROM RESOLVING ISSUES AT KCM, MOPANI – SAMUEL BANDA

… it is the core interest of the people of the Copperbelt to see that KCM, Mopani operate at the optimally level

Lusaka…Thursday June 8, 2023

A local Non Governmental Organization has advised Mines Minister Hon Paul Kabuswe that it is not the interest of the opposition to have Konkola Copper Mines and Mopani Copper Mines running optimally but the interest of Zambians.

Advocates for National Development and Democracy (ANDD) Executive Director Samuel Banda says it is wrong for Hon Kabuswe conclude that it is the opposition political parties pushing government to conclude negotiations with prospective investors to take of KCM and Mopani Mines to start operating at optimum level.

“It is totally wrong in the sense that it is the people of the Copperbelt, it is the core interest of the people of the Copperbelt to see that KCM operate at the optimally level and to ensure that government concludes negotiations with Vedanta Resources and ensure that Mopani also begins to operate efficiently and effectively,” said Mr. Banda.

“We want to put it on record that it is Hon Paul Kabuswe who informed the people of Zambia that they will conclude negotiations with Vedanta Resources within the first quarter of 2023. Therefore, it is important that Hon Paul Kabuswe and the government show commitment and demonstrate integrity and accountability by ensuring that they conclude negotiations with Vedanta Resources more especially that we are in the last month of the second quarter of 2023.”

He emphasized that it is not the opposition that promised the people of Zambia that the UPND government will address challenges at the two mining firms but the UPND itself.

Mr. Banda said the UPND government was voted into office on the premise that they will create jobs for the local people through such opportunities such as resolving issues at the two Mines.